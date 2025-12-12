Kashmir Debate: UK Reaffirms Stance Amid High Tensions
The UK government reaffirmed its position on Kashmir’s status as a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan during a Westminster debate, emphasizing the significance of respecting Kashmiris' wishes. The Foreign Office stressed the high stakes involved in the region and advocated for dialogue and human rights.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government has reiterated its longstanding position on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing it as a matter for India and Pakistan to resolve through mutual agreement, with consideration given to the wishes of Kashmiris. This stance was reaffirmed in a recent Westminster Hall debate at the Houses of Parliament.
Speaking at the debate, Hamish Falconer, a minister from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, highlighted the sensitivity and geopolitical complexity surrounding Kashmir, which remains a flashpoint between two nuclear-armed nations. The UK government emphasized its commitment to diplomacy, human rights, and a neutral position to mitigate further escalations.
Labour MP Barry Gardiner brought attention to the presence of terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, urging the UK to press Pakistan towards counterterrorism efforts. Meanwhile, calls for United Nations intervention were met with the UK's preference for bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan as a resolution pathway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
International Dialogues: Shehbaz Sharif's Dynamic Diplomacy
Lukashenko's Diplomacy Dance: Belarus' Reach for Western Relations
Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: A Boost for Diplomacy
Congress Dinner Diplomacy Amid Leadership Tussle
Diversity in Diplomacy: Snapshot of Indian Foreign Service Representation