Kashmir Debate: UK Reaffirms Stance Amid High Tensions

The UK government has reiterated its longstanding position on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing it as a matter for India and Pakistan to resolve through mutual agreement, with consideration given to the wishes of Kashmiris. This stance was reaffirmed in a recent Westminster Hall debate at the Houses of Parliament.

Speaking at the debate, Hamish Falconer, a minister from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, highlighted the sensitivity and geopolitical complexity surrounding Kashmir, which remains a flashpoint between two nuclear-armed nations. The UK government emphasized its commitment to diplomacy, human rights, and a neutral position to mitigate further escalations.

Labour MP Barry Gardiner brought attention to the presence of terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, urging the UK to press Pakistan towards counterterrorism efforts. Meanwhile, calls for United Nations intervention were met with the UK's preference for bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan as a resolution pathway.

(With inputs from agencies.)