Scandal Shakes JNTU: HoD Arrested on Rape Charges

A department head at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has been arrested on rape charges following a guest faculty member's complaint, according to police reports on Friday.

The victim, who had a developing relationship with the accused, claimed that the two had a consensual sexual encounter in a car several months ago. Afterward, she was dismissed from her position, prompting her to file the complaint, leading to his arrest.

In an unrelated case, authorities arrested a female software professional for allegedly branding a seven-year-old boy, her domestic help's son, with a hot spatula as punishment for not focusing on his studies. The boy's father subsequently reported the incident to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)