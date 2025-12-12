Scandal Shakes JNTU: HoD Arrested on Rape Charges
A department head at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University was arrested for rape after a former guest faculty member filed a complaint. Separately, a woman was arrested for allegedly branding a boy with a hot spatula. Both incidents have sparked public concern and police investigations.
A department head at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has been arrested on rape charges following a guest faculty member's complaint, according to police reports on Friday.
The victim, who had a developing relationship with the accused, claimed that the two had a consensual sexual encounter in a car several months ago. Afterward, she was dismissed from her position, prompting her to file the complaint, leading to his arrest.
In an unrelated case, authorities arrested a female software professional for allegedly branding a seven-year-old boy, her domestic help's son, with a hot spatula as punishment for not focusing on his studies. The boy's father subsequently reported the incident to the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
