Doctors Strike Amid Flu Surge: NHS Faces Critical Challenge
Doctors in England will commence a five-day strike due to unresolved disputes over pay and working conditions, amid a severe flu outbreak. This industrial action intensifies the strain on the NHS. Despite government pay increases, doctors demand further rises to address longstanding pay erosion.
Beginning Wednesday, doctors in England will strike for five days over ongoing grievances related to pay and working conditions. This action comes amidst a rampant flu surge, exacerbating tensions between the government and the doctors' union.
This protest is part of a series of strikes by junior doctors, who claim their pay has steadily decreased over the past decade. The government insists further concessions are unaffordable, with health minister Wes Streeting labeling the strikes as 'self-indulgent' and 'dangerous', intensifying pressure on the already burdened National Health Service.
Hospitalizations due to flu have soared with no peak in sight, forcing hospitals to prioritize critical care. While the Labour government previously agreed to a 22% pay rise, recent demands for a 29% increase have reignited tensions. BMA members rejected proposals for enhanced training, opting to proceed with the strike.
