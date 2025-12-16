Telangana Land Controversy Sparks Government Investigation

The Telangana government has initiated an investigation into alleged encroachments on government lands in the city, as reported by official sources on Tuesday.

The state vigilance and other authorized personnel will lead the probe, following claims by suspended BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, who said she highlighted the issue during her recent visit to Medchal district.

Kavitha expressed her approval of the government's response, urging prompt completion of the inquiry to dispel allegations against her family and calling for the restoration of the lands to rightful ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)