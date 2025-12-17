Murder of Notorious History-Sheeter Sparks Investigation
Afsar Ahmed, a 50-year-old history-sheeter, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mauaima, sparking a police investigation. Known for his criminal background, Ahmed was killed while riding a motorcycle. Police teams are working to apprehend the attackers as the body undergoes postmortem procedures.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a 50-year-old history-sheeter named Afsar Ahmed was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Mauaima area, police confirmed. The attack occurred in Kanchanpur, a development that has left the local community in distress.
Afsar Ahmed, who hailed from Delhupur in Pratapgarh district, met his end while traveling on a motorcycle, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Gunawat. Ahmed's criminal background includes previous incarceration linked to a murder case.
Authorities have launched a hunt to capture the culprits. Meanwhile, Ahmed's body has been sent for postmortem after the completion of necessary legal procedures, as law enforcement intensifies efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Gunmen Target Polio Duty Officials in Pakistan
Telangana Land Controversy Sparks Government Investigation
Hollywood Scion Nick Reiner Arrested in Parents' Tragic Murder Case
Bus Abduction Drama Unfolds in Sindh: 18 Hostages Taken by Armed Gunmen
Supreme Court Probes CBI's Investigation in Defence Firm's Alleged Scam Involvement