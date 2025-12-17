Left Menu

Murder of Notorious History-Sheeter Sparks Investigation

Afsar Ahmed, a 50-year-old history-sheeter, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mauaima, sparking a police investigation. Known for his criminal background, Ahmed was killed while riding a motorcycle. Police teams are working to apprehend the attackers as the body undergoes postmortem procedures.

  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a 50-year-old history-sheeter named Afsar Ahmed was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Mauaima area, police confirmed. The attack occurred in Kanchanpur, a development that has left the local community in distress.

Afsar Ahmed, who hailed from Delhupur in Pratapgarh district, met his end while traveling on a motorcycle, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Gunawat. Ahmed's criminal background includes previous incarceration linked to a murder case.

Authorities have launched a hunt to capture the culprits. Meanwhile, Ahmed's body has been sent for postmortem after the completion of necessary legal procedures, as law enforcement intensifies efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

