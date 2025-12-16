Left Menu

Supreme Court Probes CBI's Investigation in Defence Firm's Alleged Scam Involvement

The Supreme Court is inquiring into the CBI's investigation of Defsys Solution Limited over alleged links to the AgustaWestland Chopper scam. The defence firm's suspension was challenged after finding no substantial bribery evidence. The Centre claims ongoing investigations justify the suspension, but the court demands concrete evidence.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought clarity from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding its ongoing investigation against Defsys Solution Limited, an Indian defence supply company allegedly linked to the AgustaWestland Chopper scam.

During the proceedings, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi pressed the CBI to provide detailed evidence collected since the company's suspension in June 2025. Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, representing the Centre, maintained that the suspension orders were a result of the ongoing probe.

The Supreme Court's inquiry follows a plea by the Centre challenging the Delhi High Court's annulment of Defsys's suspension. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, defending the company, argued against any evidence of wrongdoing, emphasizing the lack of allegations or charges against the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

