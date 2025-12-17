U.S. House Blocks ACA Subsidy Extension

In a contentious session, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives halted immediate consideration of a Democratic proposal to extend an Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidy. The procedural move effectively jeopardizes the subsidy extension as its expiration date of December 31 rapidly approaches.

The House narrowly voted 204-203 to stop the Democrats' last-minute effort, which included support from four Republicans, to push through a three-year extension of the subsidy. The decision sparked uproar among Democrats, who accused the Republican leadership of closing the vote prematurely, leaving some members unable to cast their decisions.

This development signals a significant roadblock in passing the legislation, highlighting the ongoing partisan clashes over healthcare policy in the United States. The potential expiration of the ACA subsidy threatens the affordability of health insurance for many Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)