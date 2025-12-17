Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Voter Roll Claims: A Political Storm in Kannauj

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, urges the Election Commission to investigate former BJP MP Subrat Pathak's claims of removing nearly three lakh voters from Kannauj's electoral rolls. Pathak's statement has sparked controversy, leading to demands for transparency and protection of legitimate voters during the revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:12 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has called on the Election Commission to address alarming claims made by former BJP MP Subrat Pathak regarding the removal of nearly three lakh voters from Kannauj.

Pathak suggested that if the Special Intensive Revision process is conducted thoroughly, it would erase one lakh voters from each assembly constituency, thereby leaving the Samajwadi Party almost nonexistent in the district.

Yadav, in a strong social media response, labeled the statement as "highly objectionable," questioning if Pathak was endorsing the removal of legitimate voters. The issue has ignited a political uproar, with opposition parties urging measures to protect voters' rights and questioning the integrity of the revision process.

