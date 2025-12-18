Left Menu

Tinubu’s Regulatory Shake-Up Amid Dangote's Oil Clash

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation for new oil and gas regulatory heads after their predecessors' abrupt exits. This follows tensions involving Aliko Dangote over fuel import issues, prompting a reshuffle in Africa's top oil producer. Governance concerns and allegations mar the regulatory landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:10 IST
Tinubu’s Regulatory Shake-Up Amid Dangote's Oil Clash
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has urged the Senate to confirm two new leaders for the country's oil and gas regulatory bodies. This move comes after the recent unexpected resignations of the previous heads during a conflict between one of the agencies and Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest individual.

The nominations aim to stabilize the regulatory environment following the departure of Gbenga Komolafe and Farouk Ahmed, who were leading the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority respectively. Dangote accused Ahmed of enabling low-cost fuel imports that threaten his and other local refineries.

This regulatory reshuffle occurs at a pivotal time for Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, plagued by uncertainty and supply challenges. The tension escalated when Dangote filed a petition against Ahmed, raising governance issues and allegations of financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025