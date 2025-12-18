Jharkhand to Build First Medical University: A Leap in Healthcare
Jharkhand is poised to inaugurate its first medical university in Ranchi's Brambe locality, addressing long-standing shortages in faculty and doctors. Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced plans for its foundation by January next year and discussed additional future healthcare developments, including new medical colleges and an ayurvedic institution.
Jharkhand is preparing to establish its first medical university in Ranchi's Brambe locality, as confirmed by Health Minister Irfan Ansari. The plan aims to counteract the existing shortage of faculty and doctors in the state.
Ansari declared that the university's foundation could be expected by January of next year, emphasizing the state's commitment to revamping its public health infrastructure. While distributing appointment letters to 66 new health officials, he also confirmed the proposal for four additional medical colleges in the coming days.
Furthermore, discussions with Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav have spurred efforts to establish an ayurvedic college, with Jharkhand urged to send a proposal. This development highlights the state's proactive approach to enhancing educational and health facilities amid celebrating 25 years since its formation.
