Controversy Erupts Over Gender-Affirming Care Rule Changes
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aims to restrict gender-affirming care for children by proposing rules to exclude such care from Medicare and Medicaid. This move counters major medical organizations and a lawsuit by 16 states. Critics include Mehmet Oz and New York Attorney General Letitia James, with many noting underreported gender dysphoria cases.
In a controversial move, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a proposal to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, impacting those covered by Medicare and Medicaid. The proposal would bar hospitals delivering such care from participating in these government programs.
Kennedy's stance is at odds with major medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, both advocating for insurance coverage of gender-affirming care. This follows a trend initiated by former President Donald Trump's executive order aiming to limit protections for transgender individuals.
The proposal has faced significant opposition, including criticism from New York Attorney General Letitia James. As the debate intensifies, statistics reveal potential gaps in gender dysphoria diagnoses, spurring further concerns over adequate healthcare access for transgender youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
