Bird Flu Threat: Ignored Signals and the Risk of Complacency

The article highlights the growing threat of bird flu and the potential systemic failures to respond effectively. It stresses the importance of learning from past pandemics, emphasizing weakened surveillance, and the need for proactive measures to prevent a future catastrophe.

London | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:36 IST
London, Dec 20 (The Conversation) — A persistent threat looms as bird flu, though a low-probability concern for sustained human infection, silently expands its grip. Recent data shows a massive impact on avian species, and concerningly, an increasing reach into mammals. The next pandemic warning might already be here.

The current situation echoes past failures of ignored early warnings. Research shows a pattern where initial signals are often diluted through bureaucratic processes, leading to inadequate responses. Recent cases, such as the Hong Kong fire tragedy, illustrate how neglecting early red flags can lead to disasters.

Globally, health infrastructure is fraying post-COVID, with cuts in support leading to weakened surveillance. Experts urge heightened preparedness and proactive strategies to bridge existing gaps before another health crisis unfolds. Yet, public awareness remains shockingly low, further complicating potential swift responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

