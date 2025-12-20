Rashtra Prerna Sthal: A New Landmark of National Pride

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit on December 25. The visit will mark the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in the state capital. This newly constructed monument is set to become a beacon of national consciousness and cultural pride.

During a high-level meeting, Adityanath emphasized the significance of the complex, which houses statues of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These figures are intended to inspire future generations with ideals of national unity, humanism, and self-reliance.

Adityanath instructed officials to prioritize security, traffic management, and hospitality arrangements, ensuring flawless execution for the prime minister's arrival. The Rashtra Prerna Sthal, spread over 65 acres, includes 65-feet-tall statues, a museum, and several cultural amenities, all set to be inaugurated on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)