Left Menu

Rashtra Prerna Sthal: A New Landmark of National Pride

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for PM Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal. This monument, featuring statues of prominent leaders, aims to symbolize national unity and pride. The event's meticulous planning includes security and traffic management to accommodate a large gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:04 IST
Rashtra Prerna Sthal: A New Landmark of National Pride
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit on December 25. The visit will mark the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in the state capital. This newly constructed monument is set to become a beacon of national consciousness and cultural pride.

During a high-level meeting, Adityanath emphasized the significance of the complex, which houses statues of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These figures are intended to inspire future generations with ideals of national unity, humanism, and self-reliance.

Adityanath instructed officials to prioritize security, traffic management, and hospitality arrangements, ensuring flawless execution for the prime minister's arrival. The Rashtra Prerna Sthal, spread over 65 acres, includes 65-feet-tall statues, a museum, and several cultural amenities, all set to be inaugurated on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025