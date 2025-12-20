Exit Strategy: The Unceremonious Ouster of Shubman Gill

The exclusion of Shubman Gill from India's T20 World Cup squad was set into motion when heavy smog led to the cancellation of the fourth T20 International on Wednesday. Despite his potential, Gill found himself on the outside, uninformed until Saturday, leaving the young cricketer feeling disregarded.

Reports indicate that the decision to drop Gill had been made in advance, despite earlier prospects of him playing in Ahmedabad. His recent form and a minor injury were factors, though some believe it's part of a larger course correction strategy implemented by the BCCI amid shaky team dynamics.

Ultimately, Gill becomes a casualty of circumstance, with the conflicting performances of Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav underlining a tense team environment. The decision has led to speculation about the continuity and strategy within India's national cricket setup, raising questions about leadership and fair play.

(With inputs from agencies.)