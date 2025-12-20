Accelerating Tuberculosis Elimination in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a high-level meeting to assess the progress of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The session underscored the administration's dedication to eradicating tuberculosis from the Union Territory.

Governor Sinha called for comprehensive analysis and inter-departmental coordination to address TB-related cases effectively and enhance treatment outcomes. He urged ramped-up testing and targeted efforts towards vulnerable populations in conjunction with community-driven support systems.

During the meeting, attention was drawn to the district-level treatment outcomes, TB case notifications, and the incentives provided under initiatives like the Nikshay Poshan Yojana. Lt Governor Sinha stressed the importance of public education and the saturation of Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards to support tuberculosis patients.

