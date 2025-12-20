Left Menu

Accelerating Tuberculosis Elimination in Jammu and Kashmir

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the progress of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on TB case analysis and treatment outcomes. Emphasis was placed on coordination, community support, increased testing, and public education to achieve tuberculosis elimination in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:05 IST
Accelerating Tuberculosis Elimination in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a high-level meeting to assess the progress of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The session underscored the administration's dedication to eradicating tuberculosis from the Union Territory.

Governor Sinha called for comprehensive analysis and inter-departmental coordination to address TB-related cases effectively and enhance treatment outcomes. He urged ramped-up testing and targeted efforts towards vulnerable populations in conjunction with community-driven support systems.

During the meeting, attention was drawn to the district-level treatment outcomes, TB case notifications, and the incentives provided under initiatives like the Nikshay Poshan Yojana. Lt Governor Sinha stressed the importance of public education and the saturation of Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards to support tuberculosis patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025