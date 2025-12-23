Massive Voter List Overhaul in Kerala: 24 Lakh Names Removed
The Election Commission of India published Kerala's draft voters' list, removing over 24 lakh names due to reasons like death, relocation, and duplication. The list, now at over 2.5 crore voters, reflects an 8.65% reduction. Objections can be submitted until January 22, with the final list available February 21.
The Election Commission of India unveiled a new draft voters' list for Kerala, revealing the removal of over 24 lakh names. This massive update is part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar announced the publication of the draft list, accessible on the Election Commission's website and distributed to political parties. The revision cut down the original roll from over 2.78 crore to the current 2.54 crore voters by eliminating names of deceased individuals, untraceable persons, those who relocated, and duplicates.
Kelkar confirmed that the voter mapping exercise completed 93% and is ongoing. Hearings for unresolved cases will be decentralised to minimise public inconvenience. The public can raise objections and grievances regarding the draft list until January 22, with the final electoral roll set to be published on February 21.
