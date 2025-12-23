Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Aravalli Mining Risks: Gehlot vs Centre

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the central government for allegedly planning extensive mining in the Aravalli region, predicted to result in significant environmental damage. Gehlot opposed amendments to mining laws reducing state control over natural resources, fearing adverse effects on agriculture and local ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has lashed out at the central government's new mining plans in the Aravalli region, highlighting the potential for large-scale environmental damage. Gehlot criticized Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's assertion that only a minimal percentage of the Aravalli region would be affected, claiming it would open floodgates for mining activities.

Gehlot warned that even the proposed 0.19 percent mining could facilitate the opening of over 27,000 mines, affecting a large area and compromising agriculture and ecological balance. He argued that recent amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act would undermine state control, allowing the Centre to auction mineral blocks despite state opposition.

Observers see this as a significant challenge to the federal structure, with implications for environmental policy and resource management across India. Gehlot stressed the need for central accountability and clarity on the future of the Aravallis while advocating for the preservation of Rajasthan's natural and agricultural heritage.

