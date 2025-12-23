Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd's IPO: A Healthy Subscription Surge

On the second day of its initial public offering (IPO), Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd saw its shares oversubscribed by 2.67 times, highlighting a robust investor interest in the healthcare firm. Retail individual investors led the charge, with their segment oversubscribed by a massive 10.45 times, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The company aims to raise Rs 251 crore through this IPO, which ends on Wednesday. Priced between Rs 108 and Rs 114 per share, the offering is exclusively a fresh issue of 2.2 crore equity shares. The proceeds are earmarked for key strategic initiatives, including acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad and funding part of the cost for Ashwini Medical Centre, among other expansions.

As Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd gears up for its listing on both the BSE and NSE, the healthcare provider aims to strengthen its foothold in Gujarat with plans to open a new facility and invest in advanced medical technologies. The company currently operates seven multi-speciality hospitals, providing comprehensive healthcare services with a focus on both secondary and tertiary care.