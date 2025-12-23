WHO, Nigeria Refine 2026 Strategy as cVPV2 Cases Drop and Eradication Efforts Intensify

Nigeria’s push to interrupt circulating variant type 2 poliovirus (cVPV2) by 2026 gained new energy as the World Health Organization’s Polio Eradication Programme (WHO-PEP) convened its annual strategic retreat. The two-day meeting brought together WHO zonal and state coordinators to review progress, address operational gaps and align strategies with government priorities for the year ahead.

The retreat reaffirmed WHO’s firm commitment to supporting the Federal Government through the National Polio Emergency Action Plan (NPEAP) and working in close alignment with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the lead institution for Nigeria’s polio eradication programme.

Strengthening Alignment With National Priorities

Opening the meeting on behalf of the WHO Representative, Dr. Alex Chimbaru, WHO Deputy Representative, underscored that WHO’s role is to reinforce national leadership under the Renewed Hope Agenda. “Our role is to reinforce the government’s leadership… Every adjustment we make must help close remaining immunity gaps and strengthen the systems that protect children,” he stressed.

NPHCDA Executive Director Dr. Muyi Aina reiterated the federal government’s unwavering commitment:“The government remains steadfast in its commitment to reaching every child with life-saving vaccines. WHO’s technical expertise continues to be an essential pillar in achieving a polio-free Nigeria.”

Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners also expressed continued support, signalling strong multilateral backing for the 2026 target.

Why cVPV2 Persists—and Why 2026 Matters

Despite substantial progress, cVPV2 continues to circulate in areas with low immunity, compounded by insecurity, population displacement and persistent pockets of unvaccinated children. Interrupting the virus by 2026 is essential for safeguarding Nigeria’s status as wild poliovirus-free and preventing new outbreaks.

Key Achievements: Progress Toward 2026 Goals

By week 50 of 2025, Nigerian health systems recorded marked improvements:

35% decrease in cVPV2 detections compared to 2024

15% reduction in vaccination non-compliance

LQAS performance improved from 85% → 95%

94% of surveyed LGAs reached ≥90% coverage in November SNIPDs

25% increase in settlement coverage (Apr–Nov)

10% rise in national vaccination coverage

86% of international border settlements reached (geo-verified)

96% of previously missed children vaccinated through IBRA rounds

79% reduction in “zero-contact” settlements across 20 northern states

These achievements demonstrate stronger surveillance, improved community engagement and enhanced access to high-risk communities.

Lessons From the Frontlines

State teams presented operational innovations shaping the 2026 roadmap:

Yobe: targeted surveillance modules detected isolated virus signals

Kano: precision mapping facilitated access to previously unreachable settlements

Katsina and Sokoto: “Directly Observed Outside House-to-House” strategy reduced hesitancy and expanded coverage in stable and insecure locations

Participants welcomed the focus on results-based management, with coordinators noting that clearer priorities have strengthened team motivation.

Zonal Coordinator Dr. Chukwumuanya Igboekwe said:“This retreat has helped us sharpen our priorities… The stage is now set to stop the poliovirus in 2026.”

Osun State Coordinator Dr. Oluwatoyin Joke added:“We are committed to implementing strategies that reflect the realities of our communities.”

A Roadmap for the “100-Day Milestones”

The retreat identified five core strategic pillars for WHO’s support in 2026:

Government-Led Collaboration: Reinforcing national and subnational leadership. Operational Precision: Ensuring vaccination teams reach every child. Enhanced Accountability: Closing surveillance sensitivity gaps. Resource Optimization: Aligning activities with available funding and GPEI priorities. Localized Action: Developing zonal and state-specific operational plans.

Turning the Tide in 2026

The retreat concluded with a unified commitment from zonal and state coordinators to implement data-driven strategies and strengthen accountability in campaign delivery.

WHO PEP Cluster Lead Dr. Kofi Boateng proposed two key strategies to reinforce WHO’s leadership:

Establishing a technical hub for advanced data and risk analysis

Enhancing campaign delivery with rigorous planning, field implementation and monitoring

“Our focus is on supporting the government to deliver high-quality campaigns and strengthen surveillance,” Dr. Boateng said. “The progress we’ve seen shows what is possible when everyone plays their part.”

The meeting also recognised the vital contributions of GPEI donors, whose continued support remains central to achieving Nigeria’s polio eradication objectives.