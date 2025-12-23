Left Menu

Punjab's Medical Colleges Receive Major Upgrade Boost

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced the immediate release of nearly Rs 69 crore to enhance facilities at the state's premier medical colleges. This funding aims to ensure the provision of quality treatment and diagnostic services, incorporating high-end machinery for improved patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:32 IST
Punjab's Medical Colleges Receive Major Upgrade Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the immediate release of nearly Rs 69 crore to upgrade facilities at the state's top medical colleges.

During a review meeting with the Medical Education and Research Department, Mann stressed the urgent need to enhance facilities to ensure quality treatment and diagnostic services for the public.

The funds will be allocated to various medical colleges across the state to develop infrastructure and procure world-class machinery, aimed at improving patient care and healthcare outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025