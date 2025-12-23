Punjab's Medical Colleges Receive Major Upgrade Boost

In a significant move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the immediate release of nearly Rs 69 crore to upgrade facilities at the state's top medical colleges.

During a review meeting with the Medical Education and Research Department, Mann stressed the urgent need to enhance facilities to ensure quality treatment and diagnostic services for the public.

The funds will be allocated to various medical colleges across the state to develop infrastructure and procure world-class machinery, aimed at improving patient care and healthcare outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)