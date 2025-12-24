Left Menu

Bavuma Breaks Silence: Tour Tensions and 'Grovel' Controversy

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma discusses unsavoury remarks during the team's India tour, acknowledging apologies from Indian players. He reflects on Proteas coach Shukri Conrad's controversial 'grovel' comment and emphasizes the challenges of the tour. Despite tensions, Bavuma remains focused on competitive spirit without holding grudges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:27 IST
South Africa's cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, has candidly shared his experience with offensive remarks during the team's recent India tour. Bavuma highlighted an incident involving Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, who later apologized for comments made about his height in their native language.

The tour, which included two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20 Internationals, saw South Africa achieve success in the Test series but struggle in white-ball formats. Amidst this, Bavuma addressed remarks from Proteas coach Shukri Conrad that echoed a historically controversial comment related to making the team 'grovel'.

Bavuma maintained that while field tensions remain, they fuel motivation rather than grudges. He welcomed Conrad's apology for not choosing his words carefully and understands the mental scars from a tough series but remains optimistic about moving forward.

