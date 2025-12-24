Bavuma Breaks Silence: Tour Tensions and 'Grovel' Controversy

South Africa's cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, has candidly shared his experience with offensive remarks during the team's recent India tour. Bavuma highlighted an incident involving Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, who later apologized for comments made about his height in their native language.

The tour, which included two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20 Internationals, saw South Africa achieve success in the Test series but struggle in white-ball formats. Amidst this, Bavuma addressed remarks from Proteas coach Shukri Conrad that echoed a historically controversial comment related to making the team 'grovel'.

Bavuma maintained that while field tensions remain, they fuel motivation rather than grudges. He welcomed Conrad's apology for not choosing his words carefully and understands the mental scars from a tough series but remains optimistic about moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)