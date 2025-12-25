Left Menu

Honoring a Visionary: Vajpayee's Legacy on Good Governance Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Good Governance Day, marking his birth anniversary. Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein praised Vajpayee's commitment to democratic values and remembered him as a leader whose vision continues to guide India's governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:48 IST
On Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu commemorated former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Vajpayee's legacy as a towering statesman was honored for his enduring commitment to democratic values, which continues to shape India's governance ethos.

Marking the occasion of Good Governance Day, Khandu highlighted the importance of Vajpayee's ideals. He urged a reaffirmed dedication to transparency, accountability, and people-centric governance for fostering a stronger and more inclusive nation.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined in the tribute, reflecting on Vajpayee's decisive yet compassionate leadership. He noted that Vajpayee's leadership and farsighted policies have laid the groundwork for a confident and progressive India, inspiring ongoing dedication to national unity and inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

