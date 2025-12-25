Honoring a Visionary: Vajpayee's Legacy on Good Governance Day

On Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu commemorated former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Vajpayee's legacy as a towering statesman was honored for his enduring commitment to democratic values, which continues to shape India's governance ethos.

Marking the occasion of Good Governance Day, Khandu highlighted the importance of Vajpayee's ideals. He urged a reaffirmed dedication to transparency, accountability, and people-centric governance for fostering a stronger and more inclusive nation.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined in the tribute, reflecting on Vajpayee's decisive yet compassionate leadership. He noted that Vajpayee's leadership and farsighted policies have laid the groundwork for a confident and progressive India, inspiring ongoing dedication to national unity and inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)