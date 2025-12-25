Minister Nadda's Christmas Call For Humanity

Union Health Minister J P Nadda participated in the festive spirit as he attended the Christmas celebrations at Christian Higher Secondary School in Civil Lines, urging the public to work towards the betterment of humanity, inspired by the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Nadda highlighted significant changes taking place in India's North East under the 'Act East' policy. These changes aim to enhance infrastructure, including air, road, and digital connectivity, contributing to the region's development.

He also mentioned the establishment of a medical college in Nagaland, which is set to provide better healthcare access to the local population, marking a commendable advancement in the state's educational and health sectors.