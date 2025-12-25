Left Menu

BJP Ends 45-Year Left Rule in Thiruvananthapuram

The BJP has announced V V Rajesh as its candidate for Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, marking a historic win by ending 45 years of Left rule. The BJP decided on their mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates following discussions within the party, with Asha Nath nominated for Deputy Mayor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:48 IST
The BJP has strategically positioned former district president V V Rajesh as its candidate for the mayoralty of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, challenging a 45-year-long dynasty of Left leadership. This decision reflects a pivotal shift in political control following the BJP's significant win.

State General Secretary S Suresh made the announcement amidst a gathering of newly elected BJP councillors. Intensive internal dialogues preceded this announcement as the party evaluated potential candidates, ultimately opting for Rajesh despite prior considerations of retired DGP R Sreelekha.

BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently engaged with national leaders, including J P Nadda and Nitin Nabin, to align on organizational directives for Kerala. Reflecting on the victory, he extended gratitude towards the party's supporters who facilitated this substantial shift in Thiruvananthapuram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

