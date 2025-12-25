BJP Ends 45-Year Left Rule in Thiruvananthapuram

The BJP has strategically positioned former district president V V Rajesh as its candidate for the mayoralty of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, challenging a 45-year-long dynasty of Left leadership. This decision reflects a pivotal shift in political control following the BJP's significant win.

State General Secretary S Suresh made the announcement amidst a gathering of newly elected BJP councillors. Intensive internal dialogues preceded this announcement as the party evaluated potential candidates, ultimately opting for Rajesh despite prior considerations of retired DGP R Sreelekha.

BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently engaged with national leaders, including J P Nadda and Nitin Nabin, to align on organizational directives for Kerala. Reflecting on the victory, he extended gratitude towards the party's supporters who facilitated this substantial shift in Thiruvananthapuram.

