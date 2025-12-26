Left Menu

Doctors Strike: Unrest Over Termination at IGMC

The Resident Doctors' Association at Indira Gandhi Medical College announced an indefinite strike after the termination of Dr. Raghav Narula following an altercation with a patient. Routine services will be halted, and only emergency care will function. The doctor received support from medical associations urging reinstatement and improved safety protocols.

The Resident Doctors' Association at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) has declared an indefinite strike starting Saturday in response to Dr. Raghav Narula's termination. The decision follows an altercation between Narula and a patient, Arjun Singh, which resulted in a physical confrontation. Routine hospital services, including elective operations and outpatient care, will be suspended as the strike begins, according to a statement released Friday.

This action stems from the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to terminate Dr. Narula for alleged misconduct. The Himachal Medical Officer Association and the Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers have expressed their support, calling for the reinstatement of Dr. Narula. Additionally, they demand the implementation of strict measures against antisocial behavior in hospital premises.

Events have unfolded after a controversial video went viral, displaying the confrontation. The incident has prompted discussions with the government, with assurances of new security guidelines for doctors forthcoming. Meanwhile, the situation has caused considerable inconvenience to patients requiring medical attention. Political groups have criticized the handling of the matter, highlighting concerns over transparency and governance.

