Kerala to Revise Minimum Wages for Private Hospital Workers

The Kerala government is taking a decisive step to improve the livelihoods of private hospital employees by issuing a draft notification on revised minimum wages. Labour Minister V Sivankutty announced the move on Saturday, emphasizing the necessity due to stagnant wages based on a decade-old notification.

Following failed negotiations with management that hindered progress, the government will invoke Section 5(1)(b) of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. This allows for direct notification of revised wages, potentially reflecting a 60% increase that trade unions have supported.

The proposed wage revision seeks to alleviate the inadequate wages that have not kept pace with the rising cost of living. Importantly, this adjustment aims to support workers while ensuring that hospitals do not shoulder any additional financial burden. Various professional bodies have been consulted in this comprehensive decision-making process.

