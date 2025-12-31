Left Menu

Revolutionizing Menstrual Care: Moringa's Promise

Experts highlight moringa's potential in sanitary pads, enhancing menstrual comfort and hygiene while reducing infection risks. Rich in bioactive compounds, moringa's antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties contribute to vaginal health without harsh chemicals. Clinical studies support its effectiveness, suggesting a promising future for moringa-based menstrual products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Experts are advocating for the inclusion of moringa in sanitary pads, citing its potential to enhance menstrual comfort and hygiene. Scientific research suggests that moringa, with its over 90 bioactive compounds, could reduce infection risks and promote vaginal health.

The plant's antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties make it apt for the top sheet of sanitary pads, as it contacts sensitive intimate skin during menstruation. Moringa's gentle nature, devoid of harsh chemicals, offers a non-irritating solution suitable for all skin types.

Recent studies have showcased moringa's significant antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial activities, further supporting its use in menstrual products. Experts emphasize its benefits in alleviating common menstrual concerns like rashes and infections, highlighting a shift towards safer, more natural menstrual care solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

