Revolutionizing Menstrual Care: Moringa's Promise

Experts are advocating for the inclusion of moringa in sanitary pads, citing its potential to enhance menstrual comfort and hygiene. Scientific research suggests that moringa, with its over 90 bioactive compounds, could reduce infection risks and promote vaginal health.

The plant's antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties make it apt for the top sheet of sanitary pads, as it contacts sensitive intimate skin during menstruation. Moringa's gentle nature, devoid of harsh chemicals, offers a non-irritating solution suitable for all skin types.

Recent studies have showcased moringa's significant antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial activities, further supporting its use in menstrual products. Experts emphasize its benefits in alleviating common menstrual concerns like rashes and infections, highlighting a shift towards safer, more natural menstrual care solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)