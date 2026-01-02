Left Menu

Punjab Unveils Ambitious Free Health Scheme Covering 65 Lakh Families

The Punjab Health Minister announced the launch of 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', a universal healthcare scheme providing free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for every family in the state starting January 15. Over 65 lakh families are eligible, with an extensive network of hospitals for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:32 IST
The state of Punjab is set to roll out an ambitious healthcare initiative, the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', promising free medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh per family. This universal scheme is scheduled to launch on January 15 and aims to cover all 65 lakh families in the state, announced the Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Balbir Singh.

The healthcare plan will include a comprehensive range of services, covering approximately 2,200 medical procedures through a network of 824 empaneled hospitals. These encompass both public and private entities, ensuring broad accessibility to quality care without financial burden, Dr. Singh elaborated during a press briefing.

The scheme's implementation includes strategic partnerships, such as the one with United India Insurance. This agreement enhances the scheme's capacity, offering full coverage in collaboration between the private and public sectors. With no income cap or exclusion, Punjab's initiative pioneers inclusive healthcare coverage, promoting a cashless and paperless treatment experience for all residents.

