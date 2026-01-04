Left Menu

'Yudh Nashian Virudh' Campaign Hits Milestone in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh announced a milestone in the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug campaign, with 20,000 individuals overcoming addiction. The success has prompted plans for a second phase focusing on rehabilitation and community involvement. The campaign underscores grassroots mobilization to secure a drug-free future for Punjab.

'Yudh Nashian Virudh' Campaign Hits Milestone in Punjab
Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh revealed a significant achievement in the state government's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, as approximately 20,000 individuals have successfully beaten addiction. The announcement came during a workshop aimed at training volunteers to sustain the momentum against drug abuse.

Emphasizing the initiative's success, Singh noted that many de-addiction centers in Punjab report no new cases, showcasing the positive outcomes of the administration's strategies. Building on these successes, the minister announced the upcoming launch of phase two, which will prioritize monitoring, community engagement, and the long-term rehabilitation of those who have recovered.

Highlighting the role of grassroots institutions, Singh appealed to village officials to actively participate in awareness campaigns and preventive measures. He praised rehabilitated youths as potential role models to inspire others toward a drug-free lifestyle, marking a collective mission to eradicate drug abuse from Punjab.

