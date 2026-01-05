Left Menu

Sri Lanka Sets Ambitious Tourism Target to Drive Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka aims for three million tourist arrivals by 2026 to bolster its economy after being hit by Cyclone Ditwah. Despite recent challenges, the nation recorded a historic number of tourists last year and hopes continued tourism growth and investments will aid recovery and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:38 IST
Sri Lanka has set an ambitious goal of three million tourist arrivals by 2026, officials announced on Monday. This follows the nation's record-breaking 2.36 million visitors last year and is part of an initiative to boost revenue and aid recovery from the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The cyclone, which struck the island nation last November, claimed 645 lives and caused extensive damage estimated at $4.1 billion by the World Bank. Despite these challenges, tourism remains a vital economic pillar, expected to generate $3.2 billion in revenues in 2025, making it the second-largest source of foreign exchange for the country.

Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, expressed optimism about the industry's growth and its role in stabilizing the economy. Additionally, Sri Lanka is targeting $500 million in tourism investments by 2026, following last year's successful attraction of $329 million across 126 projects, according to Buddhika Hewawasam of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

