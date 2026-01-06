Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks
The U.S. has ended its recommendation for certain childhood vaccines, aligning with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s goals. Public health experts caution this move could lead to preventable illnesses and fatalities, as the U.S. adopts a 'shared clinical-decision-making' approach for vaccines like rotavirus and influenza.
The United States has taken a significant step by ending its longstanding recommendations for childhood vaccines against flu and three other diseases, in a notable shift aligning with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s objectives. This decision, approved by the CDC without the usual expert review, shifts the responsibility to a 'shared clinical-decision-making' model.
Critics, including public health experts, express concern that the change poses a risk to American children, potentially leading to preventable hospitalizations and deaths. They argue that any decisions regarding the U.S. childhood vaccination schedule should be evidence-based and consider critical differences between nations' healthcare systems.
The updated recommendations still mandate immunizations for 11 diseases such as measles and mumps, while introducing changes like a single-dose HPV vaccine. Insurance coverage remains unchanged, ensuring that immunization costs are still covered regardless of the new vaccine categorization.