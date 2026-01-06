Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

The United States has taken a significant step by ending its longstanding recommendations for childhood vaccines against flu and three other diseases, in a notable shift aligning with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s objectives. This decision, approved by the CDC without the usual expert review, shifts the responsibility to a 'shared clinical-decision-making' model.

Critics, including public health experts, express concern that the change poses a risk to American children, potentially leading to preventable hospitalizations and deaths. They argue that any decisions regarding the U.S. childhood vaccination schedule should be evidence-based and consider critical differences between nations' healthcare systems.

The updated recommendations still mandate immunizations for 11 diseases such as measles and mumps, while introducing changes like a single-dose HPV vaccine. Insurance coverage remains unchanged, ensuring that immunization costs are still covered regardless of the new vaccine categorization.