Left Menu

Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

The U.S. has ended its recommendation for certain childhood vaccines, aligning with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s goals. Public health experts caution this move could lead to preventable illnesses and fatalities, as the U.S. adopts a 'shared clinical-decision-making' approach for vaccines like rotavirus and influenza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 04:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 04:37 IST
Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken a significant step by ending its longstanding recommendations for childhood vaccines against flu and three other diseases, in a notable shift aligning with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s objectives. This decision, approved by the CDC without the usual expert review, shifts the responsibility to a 'shared clinical-decision-making' model.

Critics, including public health experts, express concern that the change poses a risk to American children, potentially leading to preventable hospitalizations and deaths. They argue that any decisions regarding the U.S. childhood vaccination schedule should be evidence-based and consider critical differences between nations' healthcare systems.

The updated recommendations still mandate immunizations for 11 diseases such as measles and mumps, while introducing changes like a single-dose HPV vaccine. Insurance coverage remains unchanged, ensuring that immunization costs are still covered regardless of the new vaccine categorization.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Surge as Oil and Stock Prices Flourish Amid Venezuelan Turmoil

Global Markets Surge as Oil and Stock Prices Flourish Amid Venezuelan Turmoi...

 Global
2
Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

 Global
3
U.S. to Consider Subsidizing Oil Rebuild in Venezuela

U.S. to Consider Subsidizing Oil Rebuild in Venezuela

 United States
4
Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026