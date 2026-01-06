Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized for Routine Check-up Amid High Pollution

Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a routine check-up related to chronic cough. Despite her admission on Monday, she is doing fine under the care of a chest physician, as pollution levels in the city remain a concern for her health.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:17 IST
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the capital for a routine medical check-up, according to sources on Tuesday.

Gandhi, who is under the care of a chest physician, is reportedly in stable condition. The admission, prompted by her chronic cough condition, coincides with increasing pollution levels in the city.

Having turned 79 last December, Gandhi has made frequent visits for check-ups, particularly as the city's air quality poses health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

