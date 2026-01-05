Left Menu

Manchester United's Managerial Merry-Go-Round: Who Will Steady the Ship?

After parting ways with Ruben Amorim, Manchester United is hunting for their next manager. The club has cycled through numerous leaders since Alex Ferguson retired, struggling for stability and success. Candidates include Enzo Maresca, Oliver Glasner, Gareth Southgate, Michael Carrick, Xavi Hernandez, and Thomas Tuchel, each offering unique strengths and challenges.

05-01-2026
Manchester United is on the hunt for yet another manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim. The storied club, known for its frequent managerial changes since the retirement of legendary coach Alex Ferguson, faces the task of finding a leader who can guide them back to success.

Among the potential candidates are Enzo Maresca, recently departed from Chelsea, and Oliver Glasner, who has revamped Crystal Palace's fortunes. Each candidate offers distinct advantages, from Glasner's tactical pragmatism to Xavi Hernandez's focus on possession and youth development.

Additional names in the mix include Gareth Southgate, Michael Carrick, and Thomas Tuchel. The decision to appoint the next manager holds significant weight as United seeks someone who can align with their footballing vision and restore their competitive edge.

