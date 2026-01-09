Left Menu

Rio Tinto's Bold Bid to Acquire Glencore: A Potential $200 Billion Mining Powerhouse

Rio Tinto's potential acquisition of Glencore could create the world's largest mining company, valued at over $200 billion. This merger may generate over $100 million in advisory fees. JPMorgan is likely to lead as corporate broker while Citi and UBS have historical ties. No formal offer is yet confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:47 IST
Rio Tinto's Bold Bid to Acquire Glencore: A Potential $200 Billion Mining Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that could revolutionize the global mining sector, Rio Tinto aims to acquire Glencore, potentially forming the world's largest mining behemoth valued over $200 billion. Wall Street advisers stand to gain more than $100 million in fees, with JPMorgan leading the advisory race.

As talks progress towards a potential merger, Rio Tinto has until February 5 to formalize its bid under British takeover rules. Despite the buzz, both companies remain tight-lipped about the specific advisers involved, as several prestigious firms compete for the lucrative roles.

Citing favorable conditions like reduced interest rates and lesser regulatory scrutiny, experts highlight an opportune moment for such mega-deals. Nevertheless, uncertainties loom, as histories of failed negotiations between Rio and Glencore remind stakeholders of the volatile nature of mergers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Turmoil and Global Repercussions: A Geopolitical Standoff

Iran's Turmoil and Global Repercussions: A Geopolitical Standoff

 Global
2
Iran's Turmoil: A Nation at a Crossroads Amid Protests and Sanctions

Iran's Turmoil: A Nation at a Crossroads Amid Protests and Sanctions

 United Arab Emirates
3
Arctic Alliances: NATO's Strategic Moves in Greenland

Arctic Alliances: NATO's Strategic Moves in Greenland

 Global
4
U.S. Lawmakers Debate Military Intervention in Iran Amid Political Unrest

U.S. Lawmakers Debate Military Intervention in Iran Amid Political Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026