Baba Ramdev Urges Restraint Amid Global Conflict

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev expressed concern over the war involving US-Israel and Iran, urging global leaders to exercise caution to avoid embarrassing India. Highlighting the serious global crisis and its impact on Indians abroad, he called for unity and peace efforts to prevent catastrophic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:19 IST
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has voiced his alarm over the escalating conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, urging world leaders to act with caution during these perilous times. In a recent address following a Holi celebration at Patanjali Yog Peeth, he stressed the importance of avoiding actions that could tarnish India's international image.

He pointed out the compounded distress from simultaneous conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine and suggested that both political and religious leaders should prioritize diplomacy over ideology in this dangerous era. Ramdev emphasized that differences should not become personal rifts, especially when national interest is at stake.

Highlighting the economic contributions of Indians residing in regions like Iran, Ramdev underscored the need for their safety and economic security, urging political actors to abstain from divisive tactics. He called for global cooperation to avert the risk of nuclear conflict, which he warned would result in irreversible devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

