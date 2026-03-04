Iranian Drone Offensive Threatens Vital Oil Chokepoint

In a strategic onslaught, Iranian drone attacks pose a significant threat to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil transportation. Intelligence sources reveal that Iran has launched over 1,000 drones and hundreds of missiles since U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic. While many attacks were intercepted, considerable damage has been reported in Gulf states allied with Washington.

As a leading drone manufacturer, Iran's production capabilities are robust, capable of outputting 10,000 drones each month. However, the extent of its missile arsenal remains ambiguous, creating uncertainty in the ongoing conflict. Closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's crude and liquefied natural gas flows, stands as a primary objective for Iran. Energy prices have soared following Iranian strikes on shipping vessels in the region.

The U.S. is focusing its efforts on neutralizing Iran's strategic missile supplies and military bases. Concerns are mounting about Iran's ability to persist, with strategic ammunition supplies cited as a vulnerability. Despite constraints, Iranian drones have penetrated air defenses of Gulf states, damaging critical infrastructure. Analysts warn that if Iran turns to sea mines, the disruption could persist for months, dramatically impacting global oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)