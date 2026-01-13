Left Menu

Anondita Medicare Soars Globally with MDSAP Certification

Anondita Medicare Limited has acquired MDSAP Certification, enhancing its ability to market and distribute medical products in key global markets such as the USA, Canada, and Japan. This strategic milestone significantly boosts their regulatory credibility, paving the way for expanded international market access and robust revenue growth in the healthcare sector.

Anondita Medicare Limited, a prominent Indian manufacturer, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification under ISO 13485:2016. This achievement, certified by DQS Medizinprodukte GmbH, grants the company authorization to distribute and market its products across five stringent international jurisdictions including the USA, Canada, and Japan.

The acquisition of MDSAP certification marks a pivotal advancement in Anondita Medicare's global expansion strategy. It effectively places the company in a stronger regulatory position, enhancing its compliance and credibility in the eyes of global distributors and government agencies. The certification promises to streamline the entry into premium healthcare markets and amplify export opportunities.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Anondita, known for its 'COBRA' brand condoms, is poised for substantial growth. With notable financials reported in H1 FY26 and a robust expansion strategy, the company is set to scale operations and drive sustainable value creation on a global stage.

