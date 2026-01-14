Delhi Expands Healthcare Access with New Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

The Delhi government has taken a significant step in enhancing healthcare accessibility by launching 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the city. This initiative is designed to bring essential healthcare services closer to residents' homes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the new health centres at Nangal Raya, highlighting that these facilities are part of a broader network of 238 operational Arogya Mandirs in Delhi. Gupta emphasized that the centres are equipped to deliver primary healthcare services, reducing the pressure on larger hospitals.

The range of services offered at these centres includes nearly 80 different tests, maternity care, vaccinations, and consultations with doctors and nurses. As part of its future plans, the Delhi government aims to establish a total of 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs throughout the city.

