Left Menu

Subway's Milestone: 1,000 Stores and Counting in India

Subway announced the opening of its 1,000th store in India, marking a key milestone as one of the fastest-growing premium quick service restaurant brands in the country. Operated by EverBrands, Subway India has expanded with over 350 new stores in the past three years, reaching 165 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:55 IST
Subway's Milestone: 1,000 Stores and Counting in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Subway, a globally recognized quick service restaurant chain, celebrated a major milestone with the inauguration of its 1,000th store in India, located at Paras Florett, Gurugram.

Identified for its freshly made-to-order, customizable sandwiches, Subway has been expanding at an impressive rate, averaging two new stores per week over the last three years. This growth has solidified its status as one of the fastest-growing premium quick service restaurant brands in the Indian market.

Managed by EverBrands, a division of the Everstone Group, Subway India has significantly expanded its presence. Over the past three years, 350 new outlets have been launched, extending Subway's reach to more than 165 cities and supporting an employee base of over 3,500.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lula Leads in Brazilian Election Polls

Lula Leads in Brazilian Election Polls

 Global
2
Diplomatic Showdown: Greenland and Denmark Meet U.S. Officials

Diplomatic Showdown: Greenland and Denmark Meet U.S. Officials

 Global
3
Surge in U.S. Retail Sales Signals Robust Economic Growth

Surge in U.S. Retail Sales Signals Robust Economic Growth

 United States
4
Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs

Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026