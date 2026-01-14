Subway's Milestone: 1,000 Stores and Counting in India
Subway announced the opening of its 1,000th store in India, marking a key milestone as one of the fastest-growing premium quick service restaurant brands in the country. Operated by EverBrands, Subway India has expanded with over 350 new stores in the past three years, reaching 165 cities.
- Country:
- India
Subway, a globally recognized quick service restaurant chain, celebrated a major milestone with the inauguration of its 1,000th store in India, located at Paras Florett, Gurugram.
Identified for its freshly made-to-order, customizable sandwiches, Subway has been expanding at an impressive rate, averaging two new stores per week over the last three years. This growth has solidified its status as one of the fastest-growing premium quick service restaurant brands in the Indian market.
Managed by EverBrands, a division of the Everstone Group, Subway India has significantly expanded its presence. Over the past three years, 350 new outlets have been launched, extending Subway's reach to more than 165 cities and supporting an employee base of over 3,500.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xoxoday Secures Series C Funding to Propel Global Expansion
UPI Revolution: India's Digital Payment Expansion
COAI Calls for Regulatory Reductions for Telecom Expansion
Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion
Black Box Appoints Sameer Batra as Chief Business Officer to Propel Global Expansion