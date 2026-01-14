Subway's Milestone: 1,000 Stores and Counting in India

Subway, a globally recognized quick service restaurant chain, celebrated a major milestone with the inauguration of its 1,000th store in India, located at Paras Florett, Gurugram.

Identified for its freshly made-to-order, customizable sandwiches, Subway has been expanding at an impressive rate, averaging two new stores per week over the last three years. This growth has solidified its status as one of the fastest-growing premium quick service restaurant brands in the Indian market.

Managed by EverBrands, a division of the Everstone Group, Subway India has significantly expanded its presence. Over the past three years, 350 new outlets have been launched, extending Subway's reach to more than 165 cities and supporting an employee base of over 3,500.

(With inputs from agencies.)