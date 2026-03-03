MoPSW Activates Enhanced Maritime Security Measures Amid Rising Tensions in Persian Gulf
Amid escalating maritime security concerns in the Persian Gulf region, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has intensified precautionary measures to safeguard Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers operating in sensitive waters.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the evolving security environment and examine its implications for Indian maritime assets and personnel.
High-Level Review and Strategic Monitoring
During the meeting, the Director General of Shipping briefed the Minister on the prevailing security situation across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, and adjoining sea areas. The review included an assessment of the current status of Indian-flagged ships and Indian seafarers operating in the region.
Speaking after the meeting, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal reaffirmed the government’s proactive approach.
“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated all necessary precautionary, monitoring and coordination mechanisms to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers and the security of our maritime assets. We remain in constant touch with relevant national and international agencies and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging development,” the Minister said.
Enhanced Security Oversight and Real-Time Tracking
In response to reported threats—including missile and drone activity, electronic interference, and other maritime security risks—the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has activated enhanced monitoring and security oversight for Indian seafarers and Indian-flagged ships.
Key measures include:
-
Real-time tracking of Indian-flagged vessels
-
Increased reporting frequency from ships operating in high-risk zones
-
24×7 monitoring through the MMDAC DGComm Centre
-
Mandatory reporting protocols for vessels, ship owners, and managers
Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSLs) have been advised to exercise caution in crew deployment and maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families.
Inter-Agency Coordination and Diplomatic Engagement
The Ministry is maintaining close coordination with multiple national and international stakeholders, including:
-
Indian Navy
-
Ministry of External Affairs
-
Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR)
-
Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC)
-
Indian missions abroad
The Directorate General of Shipping and IFC-IOR are working in tandem to monitor maritime movements and assess risk scenarios in real time. Authorities have reiterated that all necessary support and assistance are being extended to affected seafarers and their families.
Quick Response Mechanism and Helplines
To strengthen operational readiness, a dedicated Quick Response Team has been established to ensure swift coordination among relevant authorities and enable immediate intervention where required.
Helpline numbers have been activated and shared with seafarers’ families through RPSLs to provide timely information and support.
Vessels operating in the region have been directed to:
-
Maintain heightened vigilance
-
Undertake voyage-specific risk assessments
-
Ensure enhanced security posture and bridge watch
-
Maintain continuous communication readiness
-
Report suspicious activity without delay
Commitment to Safeguard Maritime Interests
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to maritime security, Shri Sonowal stated:
“India stands firmly with its seafarers and maritime stakeholders. The ministry remains prepared to extend all necessary operational, diplomatic and humanitarian support to safeguard Indian vessels and personnel and will continue active coordination with domestic and international stakeholders to protect India’s maritime interests.”
As geopolitical tensions in the region evolve, the Ministry’s multi-layered response framework reflects a comprehensive approach—combining surveillance, coordination, rapid response, and diplomatic engagement—to ensure the safety of Indian maritime assets and personnel.
