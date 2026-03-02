Left Menu

Delhi Police Mobilizes for Safe Holi with Massive Security Measures

Delhi Police will deploy over 15,000 personnel to maintain law and order during Holi, focusing on preventing drunken driving and motorcycle stunts. Extensive security measures are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations. Special teams will monitor sensitive areas and conduct checks to prevent traffic violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:03 IST
Delhi Police Mobilizes for Safe Holi with Massive Security Measures
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi gears up for Holi celebrations, over 15,000 police personnel have been deployed city-wide to maintain law and order. Senior officials emphasize the effort to curb drunken driving and prevent any motorcycle stunts that could lead to mishaps.

Delhi Police have crafted a detailed plan to ensure festivities remain peaceful, with teams stationed at key intersections, markets, and residential zones. The initiative includes intense patrolling and the establishment of check points across the city.

Special attention will be given to traffic enforcement, with multiple pickets and breathalyzer-equipped teams targeting potential violators. The police reiterated their commitment to safeguarding public safety while urging citizens to enjoy the festival responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Services

ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Servic...

 Global
2
Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

 Global
3
Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Landscape

Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Lands...

 India
4
Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026