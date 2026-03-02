Delhi Police Mobilizes for Safe Holi with Massive Security Measures
Delhi Police will deploy over 15,000 personnel to maintain law and order during Holi, focusing on preventing drunken driving and motorcycle stunts. Extensive security measures are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations. Special teams will monitor sensitive areas and conduct checks to prevent traffic violations.
As Delhi gears up for Holi celebrations, over 15,000 police personnel have been deployed city-wide to maintain law and order. Senior officials emphasize the effort to curb drunken driving and prevent any motorcycle stunts that could lead to mishaps.
Delhi Police have crafted a detailed plan to ensure festivities remain peaceful, with teams stationed at key intersections, markets, and residential zones. The initiative includes intense patrolling and the establishment of check points across the city.
Special attention will be given to traffic enforcement, with multiple pickets and breathalyzer-equipped teams targeting potential violators. The police reiterated their commitment to safeguarding public safety while urging citizens to enjoy the festival responsibly.
