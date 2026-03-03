Intensified Security Measures for Peaceful Holi in Delhi

Delhi's authorities are tightening security this Holi with over 15,000 police officers positioned across the capital, especially at crucial border points with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

This deployment is part of an elaborate plan to ensure safe celebrations, focusing particularly on preventing drunken and rash driving, as well as stunts on motorcycles.

The initiative follows 'Operation Aaghat', a successful crackdown leading to the arrest of 204 individuals for various offenses and the apprehension of 973 others under preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)