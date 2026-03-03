Intensified Security Measures for Peaceful Holi in Delhi
Delhi authorities have ramped up security for Holi, deploying over 15,000 police personnel at key points. A crackdown under 'Operation Aaghat' has led to multiple arrests for offenses like drunken driving. The measures aim to curb rash behavior and ensure the festival passes peacefully.
Delhi's authorities are tightening security this Holi with over 15,000 police officers positioned across the capital, especially at crucial border points with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
This deployment is part of an elaborate plan to ensure safe celebrations, focusing particularly on preventing drunken and rash driving, as well as stunts on motorcycles.
The initiative follows 'Operation Aaghat', a successful crackdown leading to the arrest of 204 individuals for various offenses and the apprehension of 973 others under preventive measures.
