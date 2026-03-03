Left Menu

Intensified Security Measures for Peaceful Holi in Delhi

Delhi authorities have ramped up security for Holi, deploying over 15,000 police personnel at key points. A crackdown under 'Operation Aaghat' has led to multiple arrests for offenses like drunken driving. The measures aim to curb rash behavior and ensure the festival passes peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:01 IST
Intensified Security Measures for Peaceful Holi in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's authorities are tightening security this Holi with over 15,000 police officers positioned across the capital, especially at crucial border points with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

This deployment is part of an elaborate plan to ensure safe celebrations, focusing particularly on preventing drunken and rash driving, as well as stunts on motorcycles.

The initiative follows 'Operation Aaghat', a successful crackdown leading to the arrest of 204 individuals for various offenses and the apprehension of 973 others under preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Square Yards Reports Significant Revenue Growth with Boost from Urban Money

Square Yards Reports Significant Revenue Growth with Boost from Urban Money

 India
2
UAE's Strategic Goods Reserves: Ready for Any Crisis

UAE's Strategic Goods Reserves: Ready for Any Crisis

 Global
3
Illegal Structure Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns in Johannesburg

Illegal Structure Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns in Johannesburg

 South Africa
4
Telangana High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

Telangana High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026