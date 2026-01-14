Left Menu

Breakthrough in IVF Success: New Treatment Enhances Egg Quality

An experimental treatment developed by Ovo Labs GmbH significantly enhances the quality of human eggs, potentially increasing the success rate of in vitro fertilization. The treatment addresses chromosome segregation errors, which often lead to infertility. Separately, a drug targeting liver fibrosis shows promise in combating metabolic diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An innovative treatment significantly bolsters the quality of human eggs, potentially escalating the success rates for in vitro fertilization, researchers disclosed at the Fertility 2026 conference in the UK. Ovo Labs GmbH from Munich introduced this advancement, enhancing the percentage of viable eggs from 47% to 71% in laboratory settings.

Should this treatment validate its effectiveness during real-world reproductive assistance procedures, it could contribute to a global increase of one million IVF births annually, according to the firm. For a healthy embryo to develop, eggs must possess the correct quantity of chromosomes, detailed study lead Melina Schuh from Germany's Max Planck Institute.

In allied research, an experimental drug from Espervita Therapeutics is showing potential to treat metabolic liver disease and fibrosis. This drug, currently tested on mice, targets crucial enzymes to prevent harmful accumulation, aiming for human trials by 2027.

