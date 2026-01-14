Denmark and Greenland Strengthen Arctic Defense

In a strategic move to bolster Arctic defense capabilities, Denmark and Greenland have announced an increase in their military presence in and around Greenland. This initiative is a result of close cooperation with international allies.

The announcement gains significance as the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland prepare to hold talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance. This diplomatic engagement follows weeks of heightened tensions fueled by President Donald Trump's expressed interest in taking control of Greenland.

As Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, the government's response underscores its commitment to safeguarding its territorial sovereignty while maintaining strong international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)