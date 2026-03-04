Kerala's Challenges: Gold Heist, Women's Entry to Sabarimala, and Health Sector Struggles

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has blasted the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala over a series of issues including the misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple, the contentious issue of women's entry to the shrine, and the health sector being paralyzed by ongoing strikes.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, expressed concerns that crucial evidence in the Sabarimala gold case might be lost as most suspects are released on statutory bail. He accused the Special Investigation Team of inefficiency in probing the alleged theft, and implicating potential interference from the Chief Minister's Office.

Highlighting the strikes led by both government doctors and private nurses, Satheesan urged for government intervention, criticizing the state's 'disarrayed' health sector. Additionally, he called for the state's stance on women's entry to Sabarimala to be clarified in an affidavit to the Supreme Court.