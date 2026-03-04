Left Menu

Iran on Brink of Choosing New Supreme Leader

Iran is nearing the selection of a new Supreme Leader to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as disclosed by a member of the Assembly of Experts. Despite the war-like conditions in the country, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami expressed confidence in reaching a decision soon during an interview with state TV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:07 IST
Iran on Brink of Choosing New Supreme Leader
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran is on the verge of naming a successor to its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A senior figure in the Assembly of Experts revealed the development during a state TV interview on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a member of the governing body responsible for selecting the nation's supreme spiritual guide, stated that the decision is expected imminently, even as the country faces significant challenges.

"The Supreme Leader will be identified in the closest opportunity," Khatami asserted, noting the urgency of the situation as Iran grapples with internal and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

 Nepal
2
Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

 Global
3
China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

 China
4
Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026