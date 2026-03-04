Iran on Brink of Choosing New Supreme Leader
Iran is nearing the selection of a new Supreme Leader to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as disclosed by a member of the Assembly of Experts. Despite the war-like conditions in the country, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami expressed confidence in reaching a decision soon during an interview with state TV.
Iran is on the verge of naming a successor to its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A senior figure in the Assembly of Experts revealed the development during a state TV interview on Wednesday.
Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a member of the governing body responsible for selecting the nation's supreme spiritual guide, stated that the decision is expected imminently, even as the country faces significant challenges.
"The Supreme Leader will be identified in the closest opportunity," Khatami asserted, noting the urgency of the situation as Iran grapples with internal and external pressures.
