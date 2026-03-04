BJP Challenges Opposition's Misinformation on Fuel Crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the opposition of spreading a misinformation campaign about alleged fuel shortages and price hikes against a backdrop of instability in West Asia. BJP leaders urge the public not to be swayed by these claims.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya emphasized that the Modi-led government has maintained energy security, protecting citizens from global supply shocks and inflation. He stressed that the fear-mongering was misleading.

With India relying heavily on crude oil imports, Malviya highlighted that a robust, diversified energy security framework has been established, focusing on availability, affordability, and sustainability to counteract international risks.

