BJP Challenges Opposition's Misinformation on Fuel Crisis
The BJP has accused some opposition sections of spreading false information about fuel shortages and price hikes due to instability in West Asia. The ruling party assures that India's energy security remains strong under Prime Minister Modi, attributing this to strategic planning amidst global disturbances.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the opposition of spreading a misinformation campaign about alleged fuel shortages and price hikes against a backdrop of instability in West Asia. BJP leaders urge the public not to be swayed by these claims.
BJP IT department head Amit Malviya emphasized that the Modi-led government has maintained energy security, protecting citizens from global supply shocks and inflation. He stressed that the fear-mongering was misleading.
With India relying heavily on crude oil imports, Malviya highlighted that a robust, diversified energy security framework has been established, focusing on availability, affordability, and sustainability to counteract international risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar Halts LNG Production Amid West Asia Conflict, India Faces Supply Crisis
Swasika Returns from UAE Amid West Asia Tensions: 'Situation Normal'
India Prioritizes Citizen Security Amid West Asia Crisis
India's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid West Asia Turmoil
Karnataka's Rapid Response: Assisting Stranded Citizens in West Asia