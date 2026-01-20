The Pink Tag Project: Empowering Women Through Intimate Reminders
The Pink Tag Project, part of the Sanjeevani initiative, is a behavioral change campaign by Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation and collaborators. It integrates a simple pink tag with breast health instructions into women's garments, fostering daily self-care routines to combat breast cancer silently and effectively.
The Sanjeevani initiative's third edition, 'The Pink Tag Project,' has launched, uniting the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, News18 Network, and Tata Trusts. It aims to raise breast cancer awareness in India by integrating a small pink tag into women's clothing, reminding them to conduct self-examinations.
Breast cancer claims a woman's life every eight minutes in India. Women in small towns often lack awareness and are too occupied with daily chores to prioritize their health. The Pink Tag Project seeks to change this narrative by embedding a subtle health reminder right where it's unavoidable—in their clothes.
This simple solution is documented in a compelling film narrated by Sheeba Chaddha. Local volunteers explain the significance of the tags, turning a garment into an empowering tool for change. The project emphasizes routine self-care, transforming garments into life-saving instruments.
