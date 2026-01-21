Left Menu

Indore Water Crisis: Tragedy Strikes with Multiple Deaths

In Indore's Bhagirathpura, a water contamination crisis has claimed multiple lives, though an official cites cancer as the cause of Hemant Gaikwad's death. Residents, facing ongoing water issues, demand accountability. Civic authorities have identified E. coli in the water supply, while families of victims receive compensation.

A tragic water contamination crisis has gripped the Bhagirathpura area of Indore, leading to multiple fatalities over recent days. Despite the gravity of the situation, officials attribute the recent death of 50-year-old e-rickshaw driver Hemant Gaikwad to cancer, diverting focus from the broader waterborne epidemic.

The local community places the number of deaths linked to the outbreak at 25, though these figures remain unverified by civic authorities. The situation worsened as E. coli was detected in 51 tube wells. Locals lament a lack of timely response from the municipal corporation despite repeated complaints about the water's quality.

In response to the crisis, the state government has offered Rs 2 lakh in compensation to families affected by the vomiting and diarrhea outbreak, acknowledging at least 15 deaths tied to the contaminated water. This crisis underscores the urgent need for infrastructure repairs and stringent monitoring to prevent such tragedies.

