Left Menu

U.S. Health Grants Put on Hold by HHS

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has temporarily halted public health grants totaling around $5 billion, as reported by Bloomberg News. This pause impacts various states and partners, though Reuters has not verified the report as of now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 00:25 IST
U.S. Health Grants Put on Hold by HHS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has issued notifications to states and affiliated partners regarding a pause on public health grants that accumulate to roughly $5 billion. This development, reported by Bloomberg News on Saturday, highlights a significant financial interruption in the public health sector.

Reuters, however, has not yet been able to independently verify the claims made in the Bloomberg report. The temporary suspension of funds underscores potential disruptions in health services across various regions reliant on federal aid.

This move by the federal agency comes as a surprise, raising questions about future funding strategies and their implications on state and local health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political Firestorm

Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political ...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026