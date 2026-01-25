U.S. Health Grants Put on Hold by HHS

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has issued notifications to states and affiliated partners regarding a pause on public health grants that accumulate to roughly $5 billion. This development, reported by Bloomberg News on Saturday, highlights a significant financial interruption in the public health sector.

Reuters, however, has not yet been able to independently verify the claims made in the Bloomberg report. The temporary suspension of funds underscores potential disruptions in health services across various regions reliant on federal aid.

This move by the federal agency comes as a surprise, raising questions about future funding strategies and their implications on state and local health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)